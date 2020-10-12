The Eastern Shore Rural Health System, Inc. Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Matthew Clay as their new chief executive officer. He will assume responsibilities as CEO from Nancy Stern, who will be retiring on January 1, 2021.

Clay is currently the executive director of Health Services at Pokagon Health Services, in Dowagiac, Michigan. Pokagon Health Services serves as a primary health care provider for Native American population in Michigan and Indiana. He oversees operations for three Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care accredited clinics (and is currently breaking ground on fourth clinic) offering: medical care, dental care, behavioral health care, transportation services, pharmacy services, community outreach, wellness programs, optical care and food services. He manages a $17MM budget, has 13 direct reports and 100+ staff members. Clay has built strong relationships with regional health organizations, community members and CEOs of local hospital systems to enhance communication, generate awareness of tribal healthcare, and improve partnerships to benefit his patients. Clay is active on many boards and committees at the federal, state, and local levels. He has led special projects as needed, including construction, process improvement and modernization efforts. Clay is a high-integrity, innovative and collaborative executive leader with a passion for public service and healthcare excellence.

“Our Board is very pleased to hire Matthew after a highly competitive and thorough four-month search, vetting and selection process,” said Jeffrey B. Holland, president of the Eastern Shore Rural Health System Inc.’s Board of Directors. “Matthew brings an exceptional combination of experience, talent, energy, and vision to our health system. Matthew’s portfolio of skills and resourcefulness will be a catalyst for continued success and positive momentum for the Eastern Shore Rural Health System as stimulated by the 20 years of leadership with Nancy Stern.”

“It is an absolute pleasure to be joining you as your new CEO,” Clay states. “I am delighted to have made it through a rigorous and thorough process. More than anything, I am excited to have this opportunity to be part of the ESRHS team. It is a privilege to join such an extraordinary organization, with such a dedicated board, executive team, and staff that cares so deeply about our mission…serving the people of Eastern Shore.”

The CEO Succession Planning Committee comprised of Dr. Betty Bibbins, Luther Byrd, Dr. Art Fournier, Garnett Kellam and Keith Colonna.

.