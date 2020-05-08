Hundreds of cars lined the highway Friday to receive COVID-19 tests administered by the Virginia National Guard under the direction of the Eastern Shore Health District at Eastern Shore Community College.

Jon Richardson with the Eastern Shore Health District said 819 tests were administered Friday. The National Guard and Eastern Shore Health District anticipated testing 1,500 in the two day period. The test results of the two day mass testing are expected back mid-week.

Richardson also reported individuals under the age of 16 cannot be tested in the drive through testing.

This is the first mass tests administered on the Eastern Shore since the beginning of the COVID-19 epidemic. Health officials fully expect a surge in the number of cases as a result of the testing.

Testing will continue Saturday, beginning at 9 and going until 4 or until all the available tests are administered.

