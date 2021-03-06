The Eastern Shore only reported two additional COVID-19 test positives Saturday morning, both in Accomack County. All other COVID-19 metrics for the Eastern Shore were unchanged. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 89 tests for a test positive rate of 2.2%.

As of Saturday morning, Accomack County has given 6,640 individuals the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine and 3,516 have been given two. In Northampton, 3,315 residents have been given shot one and 1,890 have been fully vaccinated.

Virginia reported 1,577 additional COVID-19 test positives but reported 100 fewer probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations fell below the 1,000 mark for the first time since November 13, 2020, down 63 to 977 statewide.

41 additional deaths were reported statewide with 50 additional probable deaths.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 21,456 tests, officially passing the 6,000,000 test mark since the beginning of the pandemic, for a test positive rate of 7.3%.

