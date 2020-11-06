Both Accomack and Northampton reported a single additional COVID-19 test positive in Friday’s report from the Virginia Department of Health. All other COVID-19 metrics for the Shore remained unchanged. The Eastern Shore processed 76 tests for a test positive rate of 2.6%.

Virginia reported 1,227 additional confirmed test positives with 341 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports confirmed current COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 24 to 791 statewide.

Six new COVID-19 deaths were reported, but probable deaths were revised downward by 12, from 262 Thursday to 250 today.

In one of its highest testing days to date, Virginia processed 24,023 tests for a test positive rate of 5.1%.

.