The Eastern Shore reported two additional COVID-19 test positives, one in Accomack and one in Northampton, in Thursday morning’s report. The Eastern Shore’s 7 day test positivity average fell to 4.8%.

As of Thursday morning, 13,488 residents of Accomack County have been given the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine and 5,375 have been fully vaccinated. In Northampton, 6,435 have gotten the first shot and 5,441 both.

Virginia reported 426 additional COVID-19 test positives with 153 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported current COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 29 statewide to 602 currently.

25 additional deaths were reported with two additional probable deaths.

