The Eastern Shore of Virginia reported two new COVID-19 cases Thursday and two new hospitalizations according tot he Virginia Department of Health.

Accomack County was attributed three new cases, for a new overall total of 1,037. Accomack also added one new hospitalization, bringing its overall total to 70, but deaths remained unchanged at 14.

Northampton once again reported one fewer COVID-19 case, dropping its total down to 269, but did add another hospitalization as well, for a total of 39. Deaths remained unchanged at 28.

The Eastern Shore processed 49 tests in Thursday morning’s report for a positive test rate of 6.12%.

Virginia added 428 new COVID-19 cases in Thursday’s report, for an overall confirmed case count of 57,384. Four new probable COVID-19 cases were added for an overall total of 2,562.

Virginia added 39 new confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations for an overall total of 5,961, and one additional probable COVID-19 hospitalization, for a total of 34. The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current hospitalizations fell across the board, with confirmed down 16 to 551 and pending test result hospitalizations down 16 to 303.

Virginia added 13 new COVID-19 deaths, for an overall total of 1,572, with one additional probable death, for an overall total of 103.

