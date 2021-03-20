Accomack County reported five additional COVID-19 test positives Saturday morning and both counties reported one additional hospitalization, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 72 tests for a test positive rate of 6.9%.

Virginia reported 1,033 additional COVID-19 test positives and 530 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 29 statewide.

13 additional deaths were reported statewide but probable deaths were revised downward by one.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 22,823 tests for a test positive rate of 4.5%.

