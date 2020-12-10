The Eastern Shore reported 12 additional COVID-19 test positives in Thursday’s update from the Virginia Department of Health, 10 in Accomack and two in Northampton. Northampton also reported an additional COVID-19 hospitalization. The Eastern Shore processed 91 tests for a test positive rate of 13.1%.

Virginia reported 2,780 additional COVID-19 test positives Thursday morning with 1,135 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID hospitalizations increased by 32 statewide to 1,685 currently.

46 additional COVID-19 deaths were reported statewide with eight additional probable deaths.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 27,442 tests for a test positive rate of 10.1%.

Governor Ralph Northam has announced a press conference to discuss COVID-19 in Virginia at 2:00 PM.

