The Eastern Shore reported three additional COVID-19 test positives Tuesday morning, all in Accomack County. All other COVID-19 metrics for the Eastern Shore were unchanged. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 31 tests for a test positive rate of 9.6%.

As of Tuesday morning, Accomack County has given 9,689 individuals the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine and 5,515 have been given both. In Northampton, 4,681 have been given shot one and 2,890 have been fully vaccinated.

Virginia reported 738 additional COVID-19 test positives with 529 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 40 to 872 statewide.

13 additional deaths were reported statewide but probable COVID-19 deaths were revised downward by 3.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 12,208 tests for a test positive rate of 6%.

