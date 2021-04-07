The Eastern Shore reported three new COVID-19 test positives in Accomack County and one new hospitalization in Northampton Wednesday morning. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 50 tests for a test positive rate of 6%

Accomack County reports 11,212 individuals have been given the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 7,248 have been fully vaccinated. In Northampton, 5,398 have received the first dose and 3,602 have been fully vaccinated.

Virginia reported 1,057 additional COVID-19 test positives with 493 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 11 to 905 statewide.

Three new COVID-19 deaths were reported statewide with 11 additional probable deaths.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 18,103 tests for a test positive rate of 5.8%.

.