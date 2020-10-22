The Eastern Shore reported three new COVID-19 test positives in Thursday’s report, two in Accomack and one in Northampton. All other COVID-19 metrics were unchanged. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 74 tests for a test positive rate of 4%.

Virginia reported 1,062 additional COVID-19 test positives with 270 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 10 to 685 total statewide.

Eight additional COVID-19 deaths were reported statewide with one additional probable death.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 19,962 tests for a test positive rate of 5.3%.

