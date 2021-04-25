The Eastern Shore reported three new COVID-19 test positives in Sunday morning’s report from the Virginia Department of Health, with two in Accomack and one in Northampton. All other COVID-19 metrics were unchanged. The Eastern Shore processed 77 tests for a test positive rate of 4.2%.

Accomack County reports 12,569 residents have been given the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 9,900 have been fully vaccinated. In Northampton, 6070 have received one dose and 4,822 both.

Virginia reported only 531 additional COVID-19 test positives statewide, its lowest daily number reported since September 19, 2020. 353 additional probable cases were reported statewide.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported current COVID-19 hospitalizations fell back blow the 900 mark, down 29 to 871 statewide.

13 additional deaths were reported statewide with two additional probable deaths.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 15,613 tests for a test positive rate of 3.4%.

.