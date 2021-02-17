The Eastern Shore reported three additional COVID-19 test positives Wednesday morning, with two in Accomack and one in Northampton. All other COVID-19 metrics were unchanged. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 58 additional tests for a test positive rate of 5.1%.

As of Wednesday morning, 5,971 individuals in Accomack have been given the first dose and 1,102 have been fully vaccinated. In Northampton, 3,243 have been given the first shot and 651 have been given the second.

Virginia reported 1,371 additional COVID-19 test positives and 886 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports 37 fewer current COVID-19 hospitalizations with 1,621 statewide.

33 additional COVID-19 deaths were reported statewide with five additional probable deaths.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 19,394 tests for a test positive rate of 7%.

.