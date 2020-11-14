Pictured: the Eastern Shore’s COVID-19 case chart from April through November.

The Eastern Shore reported six new COVID-19 test positives in Saturday morning’s report from the Virginia Department of Health, five in Accomack and one in Northampton. All hospitalization and death metrics for the Eastern Shore were unchanged. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 116 tests for a test positive rate 5.1%.

Virginia reported 1,008 additional confirmed COVID-19 test positives with 529 additional probable cases.

Hospitalization numbers from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association were not available as of 9:00 AM Saturday morning.

13 new confirmed COVID-19 deaths were reported statewide with one additional probable death.

Virginia processed 22,993 tests for a test positive rate of 4.3%.

