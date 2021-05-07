The Eastern Shore reported six additional COVID-19 test positives in Friday’s report from the Virginia Department of Health. All other COVID-19 metrics were unchanged. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 101 tests for a test positive rate of 5.9% and a seven day average of 7%.

As of Friday morning, 13,165 Accomack County residents have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, officially passing 40% of the overall population and 10,795(33%) have been fully vaccinated. In Northampton, 6,300(53%) have been given the first shot and 5,255(44.2%) have received both.

Virginia reported 851 additional COVID-19 test positives with 87 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to fall, now below the 700 mark, down 23 to 679 statewide.

12 additional deaths were reported statewide with one additional probable death.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 20,262 tests for a test positive rate of 4.1%.

