The Eastern Shore reported six additional COVID-19 cases Tuesday morning according to the Virginia Department of Health. Accomack County was attributed four additional cases and Northampton Count was attributed two. Accomack County also reported one additional COVID-19 hospitalization Tuesday morning.

The Eastern Shore processed 22 tests in Tuesday’s numbers for a test positive rate of 27.2%.

In one of the state’s highest testing days yet, Virginia reported 1,022 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday morning, but reported 16 fewer probable cases.

66 new COVID-19 hospitalizations were added by the VDH. The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state ticked up with confirmed hospitalizations up 19 and pending hospitalizations up 22.

Virginia reported 22 additional COVID-19 deaths Tuesday morning with one fewer probable death.

Virginia processed 19,647 tests in Tuesday’s numbers for a test positive rate of 5.2%.

