The Eastern Shore reported seven new COVID-19 test positives in Thursday morning’s report from the Virginia Department of Health, four in Accomack and three in Northampton. Hospitalizations and deaths for both counties were unchanged. The Eastern Shore processed 73 tests in Thursday’s report for a test positive rate of 9.5%.

Virginia reported 992 additional COVID-19 test positives with 374 additional probable cases.

Confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 12 to 767 statewide according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

10 new confirmed COVID-19 deaths were reported statewide, with one additional probable death.

Virginia processed 18,441 tests for a test positive rate of 5.3%.

