The Eastern Shore reported seven additional COVID-19 test positives Thursday morning, with five in Accomack and two in Northampton. All other COVID-19 metrics were unchanged. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 65 tests for a test positive rate of 10.7%, with a seven day average of 4.8%.

Accomack County officially passed the 10,000 mark of fully vaccinated residents, reporting 12,758(39% of the population) have been given the first dose and 10,114 both(30.9%). Northampton, which continues to lead the state in COVID-19 vaccinations, reports 6,124(51.5%) have been given the first dose and 4,897(41%) have been fully vaccinated.

Virginia reported 916 additional COVID-19 test positives with 271 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to fall, dropping below the 800 threshold to 784 statewide, a drop of 69.

17 additional deaths were reported statewide but probable deaths were revised downward by one.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 19,482 tests for a test positive rate of 4.7%.

