The Eastern Shore added one additional net COVID-19 test positive Friday morning. Accomack reported two additional test positives but Northampton reported one fewer. The Eastern Shore’s 7 day average test positivity rate fell to 3.7%.

As of Friday morning, 14,380 residents in Accomack County have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 12,152 are fully vaccinated. In Northampton, 6,801 have been given dose one and 5,899 have received both.

Virginia reported 293 additional COVID-19 test positives and 111 additional probable cases statewide.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by one statewide to 413.

One additional COVID-19 death was reported statewide with three additional probable deaths.

.