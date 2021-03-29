The Eastern Shore reported two additional COVID test positives Monday morning, with one in Accomack and one in Northampton. Accomack also reported one additional hospitalization. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 16 tests for a test positive rate of 12.5%.

Virginia reported 835 additional COVID-19 test positives statewide with 310 aditional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 22 for a total of 878 statewide.

17 additional COVID-19 deaths were reported statewide with four additional probable deaths.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 10,109 tests for a test positive rate of 8.2%.

.