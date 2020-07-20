The Eastern Shore reported two new COVID-19 cases Monday morning according to the Virginia Department of Health, one in both Accomack and Northampton County. Northampton County also reported an additional COVID-19 hospitalization. All other Eastern Shore metrics remained unchanged. The Eastern Shore processed 64 tests in Monday’s numbers for a test positive rate of 3.1%.

Virginia added 925 new COVID-19 cases Monday morning with 20 additional probable cases.

36 new hospitalizations were reported by the VDH but probable hospitalizations remained unchanged. The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports falling current COVID-19 hospitalizations, confirmed fell by two to 743 and pending test result hospitalizations fell by six to 415.

There were four new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia.

Virginia processed 13,078 tests for a test positive rate of 3.17%.

