The Eastern Shore reported one additional COVID-19 hospitalization and one net additional COVID-19 test positive in Wednesday morning’s report from the Virginia Department of Health. Accomack was attributed two additional test positives and the one additional hospitalization. Northampton reported one fewer COVID-19 test positive. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 42 tests for a test positive rate of 2.3%.

Virginia reported 830 additional COVID-19 test positives with 496 probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 45 to 841 statewide.

32 additional deaths were reported statewide with 18 additional probable deaths.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 17,531 tests for a test positive rate of 4.7%.

.