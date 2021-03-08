The only COVID-19 metrics changed in Monday’s report from the Virginia Department of Health was one additional COVID-19 hospitalization in Accomack County. Testing information was not updated at 9:00 AM with the rest of the metrics.

As of Monday morning, 6,846 individuals in Accomack County have been given the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 3,686 have been fully vaccinated. In Northampton, 3,399 have been given the first dose and 2,003 have received both.

Virginia repored 636 additional COVID-19 test positives with 236 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by four statewide to 962.

13 additional deaths were reported with 74 additional probable deaths.

