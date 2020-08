The Eastern Shore Health District reported no change to local COVID-19 metrics Thursday morning.

Virginia added 1,047 additional COVID-19 test positives in Thursday morning’s update with 74 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide fell by 17 to 825.

12 additional deaths were reported statewide.

Due to a change in the VDH website, the testing numbers were not immediately available.

