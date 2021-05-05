For the first time since September 4, 2020, the Eastern Shore reported no changes in COVID-19 metrics in Wednesday morning’s report from the Virginia Department of Health. The Eastern Shore processed 52 tests for a test positive rate of 0% and a 7 day average of 7.4%.

As of Tuesday morning, Accomack County has given 13,047 residents one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 10,594 have been fully vaccinated. In Northampton, 6,257 have recieved the first shot and 5,165 both.

Virginia reported 578 additional COVID-19 test positives with 83 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by eight statewide to 714.

13 additional COVID-19 deaths were reported with seven additional probable deaths.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 9,954 tests for a test positive rate of 5.8%.

.