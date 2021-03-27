The Eastern Shore reported nine additional COVID-19 test positives Saturday morning, with four in Accomack and five in Northampton. Accomack also reported one additional hospitalization. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 81 tests for a test positive rate of 11%.

Virginia reported 1,400 additional COVID-19 test positives with 512 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported current COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by one statewide to 819.

22 additional deaths were reported statewide with two additional probable deaths.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 24,555 tests for a test positive rate of 5.7%.

