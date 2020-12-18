The Eastern Shore reported nine additional COVID-19 test positives in Friday’s report from the Virginia Department of Health, eight in Accomack and one in Northampton. All other COVID-19 metrics were unchanged. The Eastern Shore processed 49 tests for a test positive rate of 18.3%.

Virginia reported 2,277 additional COVID-19 test positives in Friday’s report with 1,018 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported confirmed current hospitalizations increased by 84 to 2,075 statewide.

38 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths were reported statewide with seven additional probable deaths.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 20,893 tests for a test positive rate of 10.8%.

