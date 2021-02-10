In Wednesday morning’s report from the Virginia Department of Health, the Eastern Shore added nine more COVID-19 test positives, with six in Accomack and three in Northampton. All other COVID-19 metrics were unchanged. The Eastern Shore processed 73 tests for a test positive rate of 12.3%.

As of Wednesday morning, Accomack County has vaccinated 4,995 individuals with the first shot and 583 have gotten both. In Northampton, 2,629 individuals have been given dose one of the COVID-19 vaccine and 272 have been given the second.

Virginia reported 2,122 additional COVID-19 test positives with 1,081 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 46 to 1,951 statewide.

Virginia reported 19 additional deaths statewide with 15 additional probable deaths.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 16,359 tests for a test positive rate of 12.9%.

.