The Eastern Shore reported nine additional COVID-19 test positives Wednesday morning, with six in Accomack and three in Northampton. Accomack also reported one additional COVID-19 hospitalization. The Eastern Shore processed 80 tests for a test positive rate of 11.25%.

Virginia reported 803 additional COVID-19 test positives with 498 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 21 to 936 statewide.

Four additional COVID-19 deaths were reported statewide with no additional probable deaths.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 17,499 tests for a test positive rate of 4.5%.

