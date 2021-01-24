The Eastern Shore reported 30 additional COVID-19 test positives, with 21 in Accomack and nine in Northampton. Accomack also reported two additional hospitalizations and Northampton added one for the second consecutive day. No additional deaths were reported in either county. The Eastern Shore processed 251 tests for a test positive rate of 11.9%.

As of Sunday morning, 1,776 individuals in Accomack County have received dose one of the COVID-19 vaccine and 69 have been fully vaccinated. In Northampton, 867 have gotten the first dose and 40 have receieved both.

Virginia reported 2,752 new COVID-19 test positives with 1,340 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 75 to 2,540 statewide.

27 additional COVID-19 deaths were reported statewide, but probable COVID-19 deaths were revised downward by 28.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 29,109 tests for a test positive rate of 9.4%.

