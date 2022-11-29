The Eastern Shore reported a mixed turnout for the 2022 mid term elections with some precincts reporting increases in the Virginia Public Access Project’s district wide average turnout.

The largest decrease was New Church, reporting a 40% turnout down 12.8% over 2018. Bloxom reported a 7.6% decrease, Mappsville was down 8.9%, Accomac was down 2.4%, Rue was down 10.9%, Melfa was down 2.9%, and Painter down just a bit at .01%.

Greenbackville showed an increase in turnout of 3.7%, Chincoteague was up 6.1%, Atlantic was up 7.5%, Saxis was up 7.5%. Parksley showed an increase of 2.8%, Nandua was up 6.8%, Bobtown was up 9.5% , Wachapreague was up 8.5% and Tangier was up 1.6%

Some but not all of the precincts showing increases had contested local races for mayor and or Town Council.

In Northampton, Districts 4 and 1 were up. District 4, or the area from Eastville to Nassawadox, was up 9.3% and District 1 on the southern end was up 11.8%. Down in Northampton were District 5, or the Exmore area, which was down 1.9%, District 3 was down 4.7%, and District 2 was down 11.8%.

These figures were posted on the Virginia Public Access Project website.