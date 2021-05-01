The Eastern Shore reported four new COVID-19 test positives Saturday morning, with one in Accomack and three in Northampton. All other COVID-19 metrics for the Eastern Shore were unchanged. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 24 tests for a test positive rate of 18.1% and a seven day average of 6.5%.

Virginia reported 956 additional confirmed COVID-19 test positives with only seven additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association had not updated their hospitalization numbers as of 9:00 AM.

Four additional deaths were reported statewide with three additional probable deaths.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 17,182 tests for a test positive rate of 5.5%.

