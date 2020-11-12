The Eastern Shore reported four additional COVID-19 test positives on Thursday morning, three in Accomack and one in Northampton. All other COVID-19 metrics for the Eastern Shore were unchanged. The Eastern Shore processed 24 tests for a test positive rate of 16%.

Virginia reported 937 additional COVID-19 test positives with 604 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 40 to 943 currently statewide.

16 new confirmed deaths were reported statewide with one additional probable death.

Virginia processed 11,990 tests for a test positive rate of 7.8%.

.