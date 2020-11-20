The Eastern Shore reported four new COVID-19 test positives in Friday morning’s report from the Virginia Department of Health. All other COVID-19 metrics were unchanged. The Eastern Shore processed 84 tests for a test positive rate of 4.7%.

Virginia reported 1,815 additional COVID-19 test positives with 705 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations increased to 1,159 statewide. Virginia has 3,356 hospital beds available for potential COVID-19 patients with an additional 3,695 made available for any surge type situation.

11 new COVID-19 deaths were reported statewide with five additional probable deaths.

Virginia processed 28,171 tests for a test positive rate of 6.4%.

