The Eastern Shore of Virginia reported four additional COVID-19 cases in Sunday’s report from the Virginia Department of Health, three in Accomack and one in Northampton. All other Eastern Shore COVID-19 metrics were unchanged. The Eastern Shore processed 113 tests in Sunday’s numbers for a test positive rate of 3.5%.

Virginia added 851 additional COVID-19 test positives Sunday morning, with 86 additional probable cases.

34 additional confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations were reported across the state, with two additional probable hospitalizations. The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current hospitalizations statewide fell by 19 to 843.

Virginia only reported one additional death statewide from COVID-19 Sunday morning, with one fewer probable death reported.

Virginia processed 16,522 tests in Sunday’s report for a test positive rate of 5.1%.

