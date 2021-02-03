The Eastern Shore reported five additional COVID-19 test positives Wednesday morning, with three in Accomack and two in Northampton. Accomack also reported an additional COVID hospitalization. The Eastern Shore Health District only processed 23 tests in these numbers for a test positive rate of 21.7%.

As of Wednesday morning, 3,969 Accomack residents have been given the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 352 have been given both. In Northampton, 2,026 have been give the first dose and 145 have been given the second.

Virginia reported 2,129 additional test positives with 830 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported current COVID-19 hospitalizations increase by 16 to 2,250 statewide.

28 additional COVID-19 deaths were reported statewide with 30 additional probable deaths.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 19,100 tests for a test positive rate of 11.1%.

