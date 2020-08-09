Accomack County reported five additional COVID-19 test positives Sunday morning, and all other COVID-19 metrics remained unchanged. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 112 tests in Sunday’s numbers for a test positive rate of 4.4%.

Virginia posted another 20,000 test day, but only added 841 additional test positives Sunday morning. 56 additional probable COVID-19 cases were also reported.

37 additional hospitalizations were added, and probable hospitalizations were unmoved. The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 40 to 856 statewide.

Virginia reported 3 new COVID-19 deaths, and one new probable death.

Processing 21,174 tests, Sunday’s test positive rate was 4%.

.