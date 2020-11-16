The Eastern Shore of Virginia reported five additional COVID-19 test positives in Monday’s report from the Virginia Department of Health, three in Accomack and two in Northampton. All other COVID-19 metrics were unchanged for the Eastern Shore.

Virginia reported 2,677 additional COVID-19 test positives, however, this includes several backdated cases. The Virginia Department of Health website reads: “The 2,677 case count reported on Monday, November 16 is due to a catch-up from the VDH data system being down for upgrades for a few hours over the weekend. A reminder: cases are not reported on the day the patient became ill, but on the day they have been classified as meeting the case definition for COVID-19. In order to observe the spread of illness most effectively, please review the charts that show cases by date of symptom onset.”

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current confirmed COVID-19 Hospitalizations increased by 65 to 1,071.

Six new deaths were reported statewide Monday.

