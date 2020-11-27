The Eastern Shore of Virginia reported eight additional COVID-19 test positives in Friday morning’s report from the Virginia Department of Health, six in Accomack and two in Northampton. All other COVID-19 metrics were unchanged. The Eastern Shore processed 98 tests for a test positive rate of 8.1%.

Virginia reported 1,226 additional COVID-19 test positives with 318 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 10 to 1,276 statewide. Virginia has 4,154 available hospital beds for potential COVID-19 patients with an extra 3,695 available for emergency purposes.

Virginia reported six additional COVID-19 deaths statewide, with nine additional probable deaths.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 32,817 tests for a test positive rate of 3.7%.

.