The Eastern Shore Health District reported eight additional COVID-19 test positives in Sunday morning’s report from the Virginia Department of Health. All other metrics for the Eastern Shore were unchanged.

Virginia reported 2,325 additional COVID-19 test positives Sunday morning.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported current COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 24 to 1,290.

Four additional deaths were reported statewide.

The Virginia Department of Health was experiencing issues Sunday morning and not all COVID data was updated. ShoreDailyNews.com will give the full report Monday.

