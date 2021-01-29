The Eastern Shore reported eight new COVID-19 hospitalizations on Friday morning, with five in Accomack and three in Northampton. Accomack reported 23 additional COVID test positives with nine additional in Northampton. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 184 tests for a test positive rate of 17.3%.

In Accomack County, 2,716 have been given dose one of the COVID vaccine and 268 have gotten the second. In Northampton, 1,351 have gotten the first dose and 100 have been given both.

Virginia reported 3,137 additional COVID-19 test positives with 1,101 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 13 to 2,426 statewide.

40 additional COVID deaths were reported statewide with 31 additional probable deaths.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 33,217 tests for a test positive rate of 9.4%.

.