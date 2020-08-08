The Eastern Shore Health District reported eight additional COVID-19 test positives in Saturday morning’s report from the Virginia Department of Health, seven in Accomack and one in Northampton. Accomack County also reported an additional COVID-19 hospitalization. All other metrics were unmoved. The Eastern Shore processed 78 tests for a test positive rate of 10.2%.

Virginia reported 1,185 additional COVID-19 test positives in Saturday’s numbers, with 122 additional probable cases.

51 new hospitalizations were reported by the VDH, but probable hospitalizations were unmoved. Current hospitalizations fell by one to 896.

Virginia added three new COVID-19 deaths and two additional probable COVID-19 deaths.

Virginia processed 14,161 tests in Saturday’s numbers for a test positive rate of 8.3%.

WTOP reports the large increase in numbers from Friday was the result in a backlog of reporting from the Virginia Department of Health.

.