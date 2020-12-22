The Eastern Shore reports eight additional COVID-19 test positives in Tuesday’s report from the Virginia Department of Health, three in Accomack and five in Northampton. All other COVID metrics were unchanged. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 48 tests for a test positive rate of 16.6%.

Virginia reported 2,687 additional COVID-19 test positives with 904 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported current COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 53 to 2,166 statewide. The VHHA reports Virginia currently has 7,144 available beds for potential COVID-19 patients.

29 additional COVID-19 deaths were reported statewide with 22 additional probable deaths.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 18,216 tests for a test positive rate of 14.7%.

