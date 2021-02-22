The Eastern Shore reported an additional hospitalization in Accomack County and nine additional test positives Monday morning. Six of the additional test positives were in Accomack and three were in Northampton. The Eastern Shore processed 81 tests for a test positive rate of 11.1%.

As of Monday morning, Accomack County has given 7,754 residents the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 2,428 have been given both. In Northampton, 4,134 have received the first shot and 1,932 have been given both.

Virginia reported 834 additional test positives, its first day below 1,000 since October 26, with 321 additional probable cases.

Current COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to plummet, falling by 103 to 1,296 currently.

Virginia reported its third straight day of record COVID-19 deaths, adding 125 additional Monday morning with 30 additional probable deaths.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 12,655 tests for a test positive rate of 6.5%.

