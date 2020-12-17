The Eastern Shore added in all COVID-19 metrics in Thursday’s report from the Virginia Deparment of Health, with Accomack reported 12 additional COVID test positives, two additional hospitalizations and one additional death. Northampton also reported two new COVID test positives. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 96 test for a test positive rate of 14.5%.

Virginia reported 2,829 additional COVID-19 test positives with 1,025 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by one to 1,989 currently.

36 additional deaths were reported statewide with nine additional probable deaths.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 30,764 tests for a test positive rate of 9.1%.

.