The Eastern Shore reported 43 additional COVID-19 test positives in Monday’s report from the Virginia Department of Health, with 32 in Accomack and 11 in Northampton. All other metrics were unchanged. The Eastern Shore processed 231 tests for a test positive rate of 20.1%.

Virginia reported 3,545 additional test positives with 985 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 28 to 2,714 statewide.

Nine additional deaths were reported statewide with one additional probable death.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 32,988 tests for a test positive rate of 10.7%.

