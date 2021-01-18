The Eastern Shore reported 43 additional COVID-19 test positives on Monday morning, with 28 in Accomack and 15 in Northampton. Accomack also reported four additional COVID-19 hospitalizations. All other COVID-19 metrics were unchanged. The Eastern Shore processed 292 tests for a test positive rate of 14.7%.

So far, 1,242 residents in Accomack County have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 66 have been fully vaccinated. In Northampton, 555 residents have been given the first dose and 35 have received both.

Virginia reported 5,387 additional COVID-19 test positives with 1,858 probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 40 to 2,779 statewide.

Five additional COVID-19 deaths were reported statewide with five additional probable deaths.

The Virginia Department of health processed 45,333 tests for a test positive rate of 11.8%.

.