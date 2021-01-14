After after only reporting two additional test positives, the Eastern Shore reported 42 on Thursday, January 14, with 35 in Accomack and seven in Northampton. Accomack reported one additional hospitalization, but all other metrics were unchanged. The Eastern Shore processed 192 tests for a test positive rate of 21.8%.

Accomack has given 699 residents dose one of the COVID-19 vaccine and 53 have been fully vaccinated. In Northampton, 280 have been given the first dose and 30 received both.

Virginia reported 3,836 additional COVID-19 test positives statewide with 1,458 probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 19 to 2,820 statewide.

60 additional COVID-19 deaths were reported statewide with 14 additional probable deaths.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 32,084 tests for a test positive rate of 11.9%.

.