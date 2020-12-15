The Eastern Shore reported 30 additional COVID-19 test positives in Tuesday’s update from the Virginia Department of Health, 25 coming from Accomack and five in Northampton. All other COVID-19 metrics were unchanged. The Eastern Shore processed 96 tests for a test positive rate of 31%.

Virginia reported 2,474 additional COVID-19 test positives statewide with 686 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported current COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide increased by 134 to 1,979 statewide.

49 additional COVID-19 deaths were reported statewide with seven additional probable deaths.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 25,743 tests for a test positive rate of 9.6%.

