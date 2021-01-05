The Eastern Shore reported 28 additional COVID-19 test positives Tuesday morning, with 25 in Accomack and three in Northampton. Accomack also reported two additional hospitalizations. All other COVID-19 metrics for the Eastern Shore were unchanged. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 56 tests for a test positive rate of 50%.

Virginia reported 3,039 additional confirmed test positives with 1,335 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 175 to 2,608.

50 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths were reported statewide, but 17 fewer probable deaths were reported.

Virginia processed 21,164 tests for a test positive rate of 14.3%.

